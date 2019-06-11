Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Since its launch in 2016, the Ant Forest initiative of Alipay has attracted 500 million users, who have converted their “green points” from the mini-program into 100 million real trees planted in China’s most arid regions. Photo: Tom Wang
Tech

How technology is helping China’s fight against the encroaching deserts

  • China began its anti-desertification efforts in 1978
  • Since its launch in 2016, Ant Forest has attracted 500 million users who have helped plant 100 million trees
Topic |   Environment
Sarah Dai

Sarah Dai  

Published: 7:00am, 11 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:00am, 11 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Since its launch in 2016, the Ant Forest initiative of Alipay has attracted 500 million users, who have converted their “green points” from the mini-program into 100 million real trees planted in China’s most arid regions. Photo: Tom Wang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.