A Huawei company logo is pictured at the Shenzhen International Airport in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China July 22, 2019. (Reuters)
Huawei is said to win another 90 days reprieve to buy from American suppliers
- US Commerce Department to extend temporary general license to Huawei for 90 days, sources said
- US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to discuss Huawei in a call this weekend, one of the sources said
Employees work at a Huawei store in Dongguan, Guangdong province on August 9, 2019. Photo: AFP
Here’s what you need to know about Huawei’s Ark Compiler - which can port Android apps to new OS
- Huawei’s confidence rests on a technology that the Chinese company has spent 10 years developing
