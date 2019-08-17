Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A Huawei company logo is pictured at the Shenzhen International Airport in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China July 22, 2019. (Reuters)
Tech

Huawei is said to win another 90 days reprieve to buy from American suppliers

  • US Commerce Department to extend temporary general license to Huawei for 90 days, sources said
  • US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to discuss Huawei in a call this weekend, one of the sources said
Topic |   US-China tech war
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 4:22pm, 17 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Huawei company logo is pictured at the Shenzhen International Airport in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China July 22, 2019. (Reuters)
READ FULL ARTICLE
Employees work at a Huawei store in Dongguan, Guangdong province on August 9, 2019. Photo: AFP
Innovation

Here’s what you need to know about Huawei’s Ark Compiler - which can port Android apps to new OS

  • Huawei’s confidence rests on a technology that the Chinese company has spent 10 years developing
Topic |   Huawei
Li Tao

Li Tao  

Updated: 11:24am, 15 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Employees work at a Huawei store in Dongguan, Guangdong province on August 9, 2019. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.