An employee sits behind the steering wheel of a Pony.ai Inc. autonomous vehicle as it travels along a road. Photo: Bloomberg
China dedicates a mountain highway to test self-driving cars
- Equipment such as road sensors, laser and microwave radars, panoramic video surveillance, were tested at the highway
- China is targeting for smart vehicles to account for half of all new cars sold at home by 2020
Topic | Autonomous driving
The company logo of ride hailing company Didi Chuxing is seen on a car door at the IEEV New Energy Vehicles Exhibition in Beijing, China, 2018. Photo: REUTERS
Didi sets up independent autonomous driving unit as it follows Google’s example, betting on driverless future
- Established in 2016, the ride-hailing giant’s autonomous driving team has grown to over 200 staff, all of whom are based in China and the US
