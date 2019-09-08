Channels

SCMP
Commercial properties and office buildings along with the Ping An International Finance Centre (PAFC) Phase 1 (right) in the Futian district in Shenzhen. 02APR18 SCMP / Roy Issa
Tech

A “ghost market” hangs on in the shadow of Shenzhen’s hi-tech ambitions

  • This is part of an occasional series on tech in Shenzhen, the city that has been called “China’s Silicon Valley”
  • The night market takes place after dark in Huaqiangbei, the world’s biggest electronics wholesale district
Topic |   Shenzhen
Celia Chen  

Iris Deng  

Updated: 7:00am, 8 Sep, 2019

Commercial properties and office buildings along with the Ping An International Finance Centre (PAFC) Phase 1 (right) in the Futian district in Shenzhen. 02APR18 SCMP / Roy Issa
Fish Vendor Wu Weibin at a wet market in Shenzhen, China, takes mobile payment. Photo: SCMP
Apps & Social

In China’s tech hub of Shenzhen it’s hard to pay without an app and that is starting to raise privacy concerns

  • Home to tech giants including Tencent, Huawei and DJI and a vibrant start-up scene, Shenzhen is seeing rising public anxiety over data privacy amid digital drive
Topic |   Apps
Celia Chen

Celia Chen  

Updated: 10:55pm, 14 Aug, 2019

Fish Vendor Wu Weibin at a wet market in Shenzhen, China, takes mobile payment. Photo: SCMP
