It is unlikely any US company takes up Huawei’s offer to license its 5G technology, analysts say. Photo illustration: Reuters
Huawei has a plan to create a telecoms rival in the US, but Washington won’t be buying it

  • The offer to license 5G technology to an American company does not address Washington’s concerns, analysts say
  • Telecommunications have increasingly been seen as a strategic national security domain and a geopolitical issue
Topic |   Huawei
Meng Jing

Meng Jing  

Updated: 9:30pm, 3 Oct, 2019

Lithuania is assessing Huawei’s 5G technologies and is also awaiting the European Union’s security appraisal. Photo: AP
Huawei security fears are ‘natural’, says Lithuania’s ambassador to China

  • Ina Marciulionyte says globalisation means Baltic nation’s concerns are unavoidable
  • Lithuanian intelligence services added China section to threat assessment report
Topic |   Huawei
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 11:11pm, 26 Sep, 2019

