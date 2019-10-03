It is unlikely any US company takes up Huawei’s offer to license its 5G technology, analysts say. Photo illustration: Reuters
Huawei has a plan to create a telecoms rival in the US, but Washington won’t be buying it
- The offer to license 5G technology to an American company does not address Washington’s concerns, analysts say
- Telecommunications have increasingly been seen as a strategic national security domain and a geopolitical issue
Topic | Huawei
Lithuania is assessing Huawei’s 5G technologies and is also awaiting the European Union’s security appraisal. Photo: AP
Huawei security fears are ‘natural’, says Lithuania’s ambassador to China
- Ina Marciulionyte says globalisation means Baltic nation’s concerns are unavoidable
- Lithuanian intelligence services added China section to threat assessment report
