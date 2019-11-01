A smartphone user stands by Huawei Technologies signage at the PT Expo in Beijing on Thursday. In the war the US is waging on China tech firms, Huawei is the biggest target. Photo: AP
The Huawei dilemma: Washington still stuck trying to balance national security against US tech supremacy
- Hardliners insist Beijing is a security threat that must be addressed, while others caution sweeping restrictions could push research offshore
- The policy impasse is creating chaos for the US tech industry, with annual sales to Huawei alone of more than US$14 billion
An engineer checks 5G equipment undergoing trials in London, overlooking St Paul’s Cathedral, in March. Photo: Bloomberg
Decision on Huawei role in Britain’s 5G delayed until after UK general election
- National vote expected on December 12 means decision on Chinese telecoms giant unlikely before 2020
- With Washington seeking to stop other governments from using Huawei equipment in 5G networks, firm has become lightning rod for tensions between US and Europe
