Samsung Electronic's Galaxy A90 on display at a Samsung store in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Reuters
Made in China: Samsung farms out more phones to fend off rivals
- Samsung plans to boost its proportion of smartphones outsourced to China to 20 per cent, sources say
- Samsung’s plan to outsource a fifth of its smartphone production to China next year may help it compete with low-cost rivals such as Huawei and Xiaomi, people familiar with the move said
