Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Samsung Electronic's Galaxy A90 on display at a Samsung store in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Reuters
Tech

Made in China: Samsung farms out more phones to fend off rivals

  • Samsung plans to boost its proportion of smartphones outsourced to China to 20 per cent, sources say
  • Samsung’s plan to outsource a fifth of its smartphone production to China next year may help it compete with low-cost rivals such as Huawei and Xiaomi, people familiar with the move said
Topic |   Technology
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 12:10pm, 18 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Samsung Electronic's Galaxy A90 on display at a Samsung store in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.