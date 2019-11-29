Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Video games have increasingly become mainstream and recognised as a competitive sport across the world. Photo: SCMP / Dickson Lee
Tech

A new Beautiful Game: Vietnamese youths turn passion for gaming into rewarding e-sports careers

  • Young people in Vietnam who see gaming as more than just a hobby are turning their participation into careers as casters, e-sports players or developers
  • Being a gamer in the country still carries a bit of social stigma rooted in a generational divide
Topic |   Vietnam
KrASIA

KrASIA  

Updated: 10:24am, 29 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Video games have increasingly become mainstream and recognised as a competitive sport across the world. Photo: SCMP / Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.