ZTE Corp plans to raise 11.5 billion yuan (US$1.7 billion) from a private placement of A shares for 5G network research and development. Photo: AP
ZTE plans to raise 11.5 billion yuan to develop 5G from private share sale

  • The Shenzhen-based company is set to issue 381,098,968 A shares to independent third-party investors
  • The issue price, at 30.21 yuan, is an 18.2 per cent discount from ZTE’s A-share closing price of 36.9 yuan in Shenzhen on Wednesday
Celia Chen
Celia Chen in Shenzhen

Updated: 11:00pm, 16 Jan, 2020

