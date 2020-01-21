A supervisor holds an Apple iPad as he checks an employee's badge during roll-call at a Pegatron factory in Shanghai, China, in April 2016. File photo: Bloomberg
Taiwanese Apple partner Pegatron to set up production in Vietnam, as companies move to diversify from China

  • Taipei-listed Pegatron is said to have plans to set up production facilities in Vietnam, where it will make styluses for Samsung Electronics’s smartphones
  • An almost two-year-long trade war has pushed companies to seek alternatives to China to escape US tariffs
Topic |   US-China trade war
Bloomberg
Updated: 12:09pm, 21 Jan, 2020

