Visitors leave the Mobile World Congress (MWC) venue in Barcelona on February 28, 2019. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus prompts Japanese companies Sony, NTT Docomo to pull out of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona
- Japanese companies NTT Docomo and Sony join several others that have withdrawn from the MWC due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak
- MWC, due to take place on February 24 to 27, is the telecommunications industry’s biggest annual gathering
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
