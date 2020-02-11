Visitors leave the Mobile World Congress (MWC) venue in Barcelona on February 28, 2019. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus prompts Japanese companies Sony, NTT Docomo to pull out of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

  • Japanese companies NTT Docomo and Sony join several others that have withdrawn from the MWC due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak
  • MWC, due to take place on February 24 to 27, is the telecommunications industry’s biggest annual gathering
Reuters

Updated: 10:15am, 11 Feb, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak