Commuters in Beijing’s central business district. KKR has a track record of investing in fast-growing start-ups, including those in China. Photo: AP
KKR musters resources for technology deals in Asia-Pacific, raises fund and names Lucian Schoenefelder head of team
- Schoenefelder was previously leader of firm’s European technology growth deals
- New York-based firm is also raising regional technology fund
