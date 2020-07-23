A Senate panel unanimously approved a ban on the use of TikTok on US government devices. Photo: ReutersA Senate panel unanimously approved a ban on the use of TikTok on US government devices. Photo: Reuters
A Senate panel unanimously approved a ban on the use of TikTok on US government devices. Photo: Reuters
Tech

US Senate panel unanimously approves ban on TikTok on government devices

  • The popular short video app has been accused of sharing user data with the Chinese government
  • If proposal passes the full Senate, it will be conciliated with a House version and added as an amendment to the annual defence budget bill
Topic |   China technology
Jodi Xu Klein
Jodi Xu Klein in New York

Updated: 5:21am, 23 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A Senate panel unanimously approved a ban on the use of TikTok on US government devices. Photo: ReutersA Senate panel unanimously approved a ban on the use of TikTok on US government devices. Photo: Reuters
A Senate panel unanimously approved a ban on the use of TikTok on US government devices. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE