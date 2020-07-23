A Senate panel unanimously approved a ban on the use of TikTok on US government devices. Photo: Reuters
US Senate panel unanimously approves ban on TikTok on government devices
- The popular short video app has been accused of sharing user data with the Chinese government
- If proposal passes the full Senate, it will be conciliated with a House version and added as an amendment to the annual defence budget bill
