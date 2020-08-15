A Chinese-born American engineer has been charged in the US with trying to steal trade secrets worth an estimated US$120 million. Photo: Bloomberg
Engineer in trade-secrets case says charges were added because of her Chinese background

  • You Xiaorong, a Chinese-born American, was indicted in 2019 for trying to steal trade secrets, reportedly from Coca-Cola
  • Federal prosecutors have added two counts of economic espionage, a move You’s lawyer argues would ‘create a risk of unfair prejudice’ to her
Robert Delaney
Updated: 5:57am, 15 Aug, 2020

