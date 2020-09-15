The US government has received a proposal from Oracle Corp to be the “technology partner” of the video-sharing app TikTok after TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, rejected a proposal from Microsoft, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said. Photo: AFPThe US government has received a proposal from Oracle Corp to be the “technology partner” of the video-sharing app TikTok after TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, rejected a proposal from Microsoft, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said. Photo: AFP
Oracle confirms it has reached a deal to become TikTok’s ‘technology partner’

  • Proposal comes just ahead of US President Trump’s threat to ban the video-sharing app on national security grounds
  • Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the plan will undergo review, with a recommendation issued by the end of the week

Jodi Xu Klein
Jodi Xu Klein in New York

Updated: 12:35am, 15 Sep, 2020

