The US government has received a proposal from Oracle Corp to be the “technology partner” of the video-sharing app TikTok after TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, rejected a proposal from Microsoft, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said. Photo: AFP
Oracle confirms it has reached a deal to become TikTok’s ‘technology partner’
- Proposal comes just ahead of US President Trump’s threat to ban the video-sharing app on national security grounds
- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the plan will undergo review, with a recommendation issued by the end of the week
Topic | TikTok
