Chinese social media users had plenty to say about the US presidential election. Photo: AFP Chinese social media users had plenty to say about the US presidential election. Photo: AFP
Chinese social media users had plenty to say about the US presidential election. Photo: AFP
Tech

US presidential election: Biden becomes the hottest topic on Chinese social media

  • Millions of people have their say on the race for the White House and its likely new occupant on platforms like Weibo and WeChat
  • Topic hosted by state broadcaster CCTV about Trump supporters protesting with guns attracts 140 million views

Topic |   Internet
Tracy Qu
Tracy Qu

Updated: 4:50pm, 8 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese social media users had plenty to say about the US presidential election. Photo: AFP Chinese social media users had plenty to say about the US presidential election. Photo: AFP
Chinese social media users had plenty to say about the US presidential election. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE