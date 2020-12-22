Apple is moving forward with self-driving car technology and is targeting 2024 to produce a passenger vehicle, according to people familiar with the matter. Photo: Reuters
Apple aims to produce first self-driving car by 2024, eyes ‘next level’ battery technology, sources say
- Apple aims to build a personal self-driving vehicle for the mass market, using a new battery design that could reduce cost and increase vehicle range
- Making a vehicle represents a supply chain challenge even for the iPhone maker – it took Tesla 17 years before it finally turned a sustained profit making cars
Topic | Apple
