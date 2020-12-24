A screenshot of Game of Thrones: Winter Is Coming, a strategy mobile and browser game by Chinese game developer Yoozoo.
Chief executive of Game of Thrones game publisher Yoozoo lands in hospital as Shanghai police probe poisoning case
- Yoozoo, known as the game developer of Game of Thrones: Winter Is Coming, said its founder and CEO Lin Qi has been hospitalised
- Shanghai police announced an investigation into a suspected poisoning case involving a victim surnamed Lin
Topic | Video gaming
A screenshot of Game of Thrones: Winter Is Coming, a strategy mobile and browser game by Chinese game developer Yoozoo.