A screenshot of Game of Thrones: Winter Is Coming, a strategy mobile and browser game by Chinese game developer Yoozoo.
Chief executive of Game of Thrones game publisher Yoozoo lands in hospital as Shanghai police probe poisoning case

  • Yoozoo, known as the game developer of Game of Thrones: Winter Is Coming, said its founder and CEO Lin Qi has been hospitalised
  • Shanghai police announced an investigation into a suspected poisoning case involving a victim surnamed Lin

Josh Ye
Updated: 2:03pm, 24 Dec, 2020

