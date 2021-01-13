Huawei hopes Harmony OS will help it gain independence from Google’s dominant Android operating system since US tech restrictions cut off the Chinese telecoms giant from Google apps and services. Photo: AFP
Huawei aims to deploy Harmony OS on 400 million devices in 2021, going beyond smartphones to reach many IoT gadgets
- Huawei says it wants Harmony OS deployed on more than 200 million of its own devices and more than 100 million third-party devices in 2021
- The in-house OS is important to the telecoms equipment giant as it faces US tech restrictions, but breaking the Apple and Google duopoly remains a challenge
