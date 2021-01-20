A sticker to let customers know payments over WeChat are accepted is seen on a store entrance in Shanghai, China, 20 September 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Tencent super app WeChat celebrates a decade of influence in China’s online world, but are its best years behind?
- WeChat has helped make Tencent the largest company in Asia and propelled its market capitalisation to US$800 billion, the sixth biggest globally
- While WeChat does not have to worry about foreign competition, it is facing a fierce fight from emerging domestic rivals like ByteDance
Topic | WeChat
A sticker to let customers know payments over WeChat are accepted is seen on a store entrance in Shanghai, China, 20 September 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE