The Lazy Cat project uses AI-powered simulators to teach students how to drive. Photo: SCMP / Jane Zhang The Lazy Cat project uses AI-powered simulators to teach students how to drive. Photo: SCMP / Jane Zhang
Tech

Learning how to drive in an AI simulator is becoming more common in China

  • AI simulators that replicate the driving experience can save operators rental, labour and equipment costs
  • To a certain extent, they may replace traditional driving instructors, although students still need to go on real roads at some point

Topic |   Artificial intelligence
Jane Zhang
Updated: 5:25am, 17 Feb, 2021

