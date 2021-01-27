Former Google Chief Executive Eric Schmidt, in Cannes, France, June 2016. Photo: Mandoga Media/Sipa USA/TNS Former Google Chief Executive Eric Schmidt, in Cannes, France, June 2016. Photo: Mandoga Media/Sipa USA/TNS
US-China tech war: former Google chief and others call for action to handle ‘asymmetric competition’ from Beijing

  • US tech group, formed in July 2020 to tackle ‘the most difficult questions regarding US competitiveness with China on technology’ also includes Jared Cohen
  • Report calls for determined action to tackle tech competition with China and says a certain amount of ‘bifurcation’ is inevitable

Tracy Qu

Updated: 6:31pm, 27 Jan, 2021

