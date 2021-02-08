ByteDance says Tencent is restricting access to content from Douyin, the domestic version of TikTok, on its WeChat and QQ messaging platforms. Photo: Reuters ByteDance says Tencent is restricting access to content from Douyin, the domestic version of TikTok, on its WeChat and QQ messaging platforms. Photo: Reuters
ByteDance says Tencent is restricting access to content from Douyin, the domestic version of TikTok, on its WeChat and QQ messaging platforms. Photo: Reuters
China antitrust: Beijing court accepts ByteDance’s US$14 million lawsuit against Tencent, starts proceedings

  • Lawsuit is the first case since Beijing started tightening antitrust regulations on its ‘platform economy’ late last year
  • Beijing Intellectual Property Court started proceedings on Sunday

Coco Feng in Beijing and Tracy Qu

Updated: 3:00pm, 8 Feb, 2021

