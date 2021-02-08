ByteDance says Tencent is restricting access to content from Douyin, the domestic version of TikTok, on its WeChat and QQ messaging platforms. Photo: Reuters
China antitrust: Beijing court accepts ByteDance’s US$14 million lawsuit against Tencent, starts proceedings
- Lawsuit is the first case since Beijing started tightening antitrust regulations on its ‘platform economy’ late last year
- Beijing Intellectual Property Court started proceedings on Sunday
Topic | WeChat
