Tencent Holdings chairman and CEO Pony Ma speaks at the opening ceremony of the fifth World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, on November 7, 2018. Photo: Reuters Tencent Holdings chairman and CEO Pony Ma speaks at the opening ceremony of the fifth World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, on November 7, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Tencent Holdings chairman and CEO Pony Ma speaks at the opening ceremony of the fifth World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, on November 7, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Tencent
Tech

China antitrust: Tencent boss said to meet market officials as scrutiny widens

  • Tencent’s ubiquitous WeChat messaging app is expected to be the target of antitrust inquiries, according to sources
  • Antitrust authorities in China have been ramping up scrutiny on Big Tech since late last year

Topic |   Tencent
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:27am, 24 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Tencent Holdings chairman and CEO Pony Ma speaks at the opening ceremony of the fifth World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, on November 7, 2018. Photo: Reuters Tencent Holdings chairman and CEO Pony Ma speaks at the opening ceremony of the fifth World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, on November 7, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Tencent Holdings chairman and CEO Pony Ma speaks at the opening ceremony of the fifth World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, on November 7, 2018. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE