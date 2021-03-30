GSX Techedu chairman and CEO Larry Chen Xiangdong (right), along with members of the company’s leadership team, celebrate their IPO as they ring the New York Stock Exchange opening bell on June 6, 2019. Photo: AP Photo
Archegos meltdown: How a series of unfortunate events dragged down a Chinese tutoring firm’s shares
- GSX Techedu is caught in a Wall Street stock sell-off, as Achegos Capital Management dumps its assets
- Once-profitable GSX posted losses in 2020, while facing increased regulatory scrutiny over online education in China
Topic | China education
GSX Techedu chairman and CEO Larry Chen Xiangdong (right), along with members of the company’s leadership team, celebrate their IPO as they ring the New York Stock Exchange opening bell on June 6, 2019. Photo: AP Photo