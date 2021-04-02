A Xiaomi logo outside a store of the Chinese smartphone giant in Beijing, China. Photo: Shutterstock A Xiaomi logo outside a store of the Chinese smartphone giant in Beijing, China. Photo: Shutterstock
A Xiaomi logo outside a store of the Chinese smartphone giant in Beijing, China. Photo: Shutterstock
China tests the long arm of its law in Xiaomi and Huawei’s international patent battles

  • Chinese courts are increasingly heeding calls by Beijing to protect the international interests of domestic companies
  • China and other countries’ exertion of extraterritorial jurisdiction has alarmed legal experts around the world

Josh Ye
Updated: 6:00am, 2 Apr, 2021

