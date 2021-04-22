Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei is selling smart cars at its Shenzhen store, April 2021. Photo: SCMP/ Celia Chen
Huawei starts selling smart cars in flagship stores across China to offset smartphone losses
- The SF5 model has been jointly launched by the Shenzhen-based tech giant and carmaker SERES
- Moves comes after senior executive said smart cars may help company offset declining smartphone sales
Topic | Huawei
Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei is selling smart cars at its Shenzhen store, April 2021. Photo: SCMP/ Celia Chen