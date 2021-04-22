Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei is selling smart cars at its Shenzhen store, April 2021. Photo: SCMP/ Celia Chen Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei is selling smart cars at its Shenzhen store, April 2021. Photo: SCMP/ Celia Chen
Huawei starts selling smart cars in flagship stores across China to offset smartphone losses

  • The SF5 model has been jointly launched by the Shenzhen-based tech giant and carmaker SERES
  • Moves comes after senior executive said smart cars may help company offset declining smartphone sales

Celia Chen
Celia Chen in Shenzhen

Updated: 6:00am, 22 Apr, 2021

