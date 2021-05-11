Meituan delivery riders rest on their electric scooters while waiting for orders outside a restaurant in Beijing on April 26, 2021. Photo: AFP
Meituan reportedly ditches fixed commission fee as local regulators increase the heat on Big Tech
- The Shanghai consumer rights council ordered Meituan and Pinduoduo to abandon the mindset of solely pursuing user traffic on their platforms
- Meituan’s business practices were found to be problematic when it came to offering refunds for cancelled orders
Topic | Regulation
