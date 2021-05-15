A 300 millimetre silicon wafer, with 22 nanometre chips, in the semiconductor production clean rooms at the Globalfoundries fabrication plant in Dresden, Germany, on February 11, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
China wants to boost disruptive semiconductor technologies as Moore’s Law moves towards its limit
- Vice-Premier Liu He led science and technology officials in a meeting to discuss potential advanced technologies in the post-Moore Law era
- China seeks to boost its domestic chip-making capability amid a protracted tech war with the US
Topic | Semiconductors
