A man wearing headphones walking past a bus station on May 10, 2017. Photo: AFP
Tencent loses last major exclusive music licensing deal as NetEase, Sony seal distribution pact
- NetEase has struck a streaming deal with Sony Music Entertainment, which previously had an exclusive deal with Tencent Music Entertainment
- Tencent’s music arm says it has been facing regulatory scrutiny from government authorities
