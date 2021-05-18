A man wearing headphones walking past a bus station on May 10, 2017. Photo: AFP A man wearing headphones walking past a bus station on May 10, 2017. Photo: AFP
Tencent loses last major exclusive music licensing deal as NetEase, Sony seal distribution pact

  • NetEase has struck a streaming deal with Sony Music Entertainment, which previously had an exclusive deal with Tencent Music Entertainment
  • Tencent’s music arm says it has been facing regulatory scrutiny from government authorities

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 4:00pm, 18 May, 2021

