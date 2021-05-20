A photo posted on Chinese social media shows people in the street after they ran out of the SEG Plaza on Tuesday. The city’s government has said the structure is safe. Photo: Handout
SEG Plaza is cleared of safety issues by local inspectors while US consulate warns citizens to stay away after mysterious shaking
- Real-time monitoring of the building’s vibration frequency, tilt rate and settlement degree found that they did not exceed official safety parameters
- Merchants were allowed to enter the SEG Electronics Market on Wednesday, but customers were still being denied entry
Topic | Shenzhen
