epa08837101 A man looks through the curtain on “Light Of The internet Expo” during World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang Province, China, 23 November 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
E-commerce giant Alibaba’s home province wants to become a global digital trade hub by 2025
- By 2025, the province expects the digital economy to contribute to 60 per cent of its GDP
- The digital economy has been Zhejiang province’s calling card for over a decade, making it a leader in related policy changes.
Topic | China technology
epa08837101 A man looks through the curtain on “Light Of The internet Expo” during World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang Province, China, 23 November 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE