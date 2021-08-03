Young boys play Honour of Kings by Tencent, during an event inside a shopping centre. Photo: Reuters Young boys play Honour of Kings by Tencent, during an event inside a shopping centre. Photo: Reuters
Chinese newspaper labels gaming ‘spiritual opium’ and calls out Tencent, fanning fears of a crackdown

  • The report from Xinhua-affiliated Economic Information Daily marks a strong attack on the country’s gaming industry and its leading player
  • However, the piece shows few signs that it represents the government’s official stance

Iris DengXinmei Shen
Iris Deng in Shenzhen and Xinmei Shen in Hong Kong

Updated: 12:48pm, 3 Aug, 2021

