A mobile phone shows NetEase’s Cloud Music app. The company has indefinitely shelved its Hong Kong IPO plans. Photo: Barcroft Media via Getty Images
NetEase unit Cloud Village pauses Hong Kong IPO as China’s antitrust scrutiny weighs on internet firms’ fundraising plans
- NetEase’s music-streaming unit Cloud Village was targeting up to US$1 billion proceeds from Hong Kong stock offering
- Beijing’s crackdown on the tech sector abetted a 60 per cent plunge in funds raised from Hong Kong IPOs in July from a year earlier
Topic | Banking & Finance
A mobile phone shows NetEase’s Cloud Music app. The company has indefinitely shelved its Hong Kong IPO plans. Photo: Barcroft Media via Getty Images