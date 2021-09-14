Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, and WeChat are two of the most popular social media platforms in China. Both apps, along with platforms from Alibaba, have been accused of blocking links to rivals, a practice Beijing is trying to stamp out. Photo: AP
Big Tech competition in China will be reshaped by tearing down ‘walled gardens’, a staple of the platform economy
- Analysts say competition between Big Tech companies Alibaba, ByteDance and Tencent will change after the MIIT ordered them to stop blocking each other’s links
- The precise effect of the mandate will depend on how companies interpret the order and whether they find excuses to keep some of their walls erect
Topic | Tencent
Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, and WeChat are two of the most popular social media platforms in China. Both apps, along with platforms from Alibaba, have been accused of blocking links to rivals, a practice Beijing is trying to stamp out. Photo: AP