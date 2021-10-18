A man shops for merchandise near a billboard of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James promoting the NBA playoffs at an NBA store in Beijing in October 2020. The NBA is returning to Chinese state television after a one-year absence. Photo: AFP A man shops for merchandise near a billboard of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James promoting the NBA playoffs at an NBA store in Beijing in October 2020. The NBA is returning to Chinese state television after a one-year absence. Photo: AFP
Kuaishou
NBA picks Kuaishou as short-video content partner in latest attempt by sport to move on from China PR debacle

  • Kuaishou becomes the latest NBA partner in China following a live-streaming deal with Tencent through the 2024-25 season
  • Agreement fails to cheer investors as stock slumped 3 per cent in a weak broader market

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 11:05pm, 18 Oct, 2021

