A man walks past an Alibaba sign outside the company's office in Beijing on April 13, 2021. Photo: AFP
Tech

Alibaba said to be launching a server chip based on Arms technology this week

  • The e-commerce giant, which runs its own semiconductor design unit called PingTouGe, is reportedly unveiling a new chip soon
  • Chinese companies have been rushing into chip design, which requires less investment than chip manufacturing

Topic |   Semiconductors
Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 6:00pm, 18 Oct, 2021

