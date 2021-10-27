Amazon Web Services was the leading global cloud provider in the second quarter. Photo: Dreamstime/TNS
EU tech rules should also curb anticompetitive practices by cloud computing providers, study says
- Amazon Web Services was the leading provider in the second quarter, followed by Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, according to Statista
- The new EU rules should also cover software licensing, the report said, with respondents citing unfair terms imposed by some of the big software companies
