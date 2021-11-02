TikTok influencers Florin Vitan (L) and Alessia Lanza perform a video for the social network in the "Defhouse" in Milan on January 21, 2021. Photo: AFP.
ByteDance to carve out TikTok as world’s sole hectocorn splits into six units, delineating China businesses from overseas
- Liang will oversee the finance of ByteDance, allowing Chew Shou Zi to relinquish the role to focus on Tiktok unit
- The remainder of ByteDance’s operations will be reorganised into business units, according to a memo to staff obtained by South China Morning Post
Topic | ByteDance
TikTok influencers Florin Vitan (L) and Alessia Lanza perform a video for the social network in the "Defhouse" in Milan on January 21, 2021. Photo: AFP.
Corrected [1:46pm, 2 Nov, 2021]
- [1:46pm, 2 Nov, 2021]
Corrects name of executive in second paragraph
We are part of the Trust Project What is it?