SCMP has become the first news organisation in Asia to champion a new blockchain standard in an effort to tokenize historical assets.
SCMP and the NBA Top Shot series creator launch their 1997 Series NFT trading cards marking the most notable news events of Hong Kong’s history

  • The inaugural drop of the 1997 Series will include the most notable events of 1997, including the handover ceremony, the deaths of Deng Xiaoping and Princess Diana
  • The cards will be marked with different classifications: Super Rare, Rare and Common

Josh Ye
Josh Ye

Updated: 5:15pm, 23 Nov, 2021

