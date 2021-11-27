The Shanghai Data Exchange started trading on November 25, 2021. Photo: Shutterstock
The Shanghai Data Exchange started trading on November 25, 2021. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech

How to buy and sell data? Shanghai starts new exchange for trading massive amounts of data like commodities

  • The Shanghai Data Exchange initially offered 20 data products at the start of trading on Thursday
  • These include flight information from China Eastern Airlines, and data from China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom.

Topic |   China technology
Tracy Qu
Tracy Qu

Updated: 8:00am, 27 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Shanghai Data Exchange started trading on November 25, 2021. Photo: Shutterstock
The Shanghai Data Exchange started trading on November 25, 2021. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE