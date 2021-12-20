The logo of Chinese social media app Weibo seen on a smartphone on December 7. Photo: Reuters
China’s Twitter-like Weibo kicks out ‘idiots’, ‘sissies’ and ‘tramps’ in username clean-up campaign
- The microblogging platform said users risk account suspensions if they do not remove vulgar language, a response to Beijing’s push to clean up the internet
- Social media firms like Weibo and Douban have been hit with fines in recent months for hosting ‘unlawful’ information
