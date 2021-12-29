Michael Yu Minhong, founder of New Oriental Education & Technology Group, plans to diversify his company’s business into live-streaming e-commerce for farm products. Photo: Reuters
China tech crackdown: Yu Minhong, founder of the nation’s largest private education services firm, makes debut as live-streaming host
- The founder of New Oriental Education & Technology Group hosted his first live-streaming e-commerce session on ByteDance-owned short video platform Douyin
- During that session, Michael Yu Minhong reiterated his company’s plan to launch a live-streaming e-commerce platform for farm products
