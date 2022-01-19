JD.com’s alliance with Shopify could help boost the Chinese e-commerce giant’s nascent overseas business. Illustration: Shutterstock
JD.com, Canadian internet retailer Shopify team up on cross-border e-commerce expansion amid China online sales slowdown
- The partnership will link Shopify’s millions of merchants around the world with JD.com’s 550 million active customers in China
- Through JD Worldwide, online merchants on Shopify can start selling in mainland China in three to four weeks
Topic | JD.com
JD.com’s alliance with Shopify could help boost the Chinese e-commerce giant’s nascent overseas business. Illustration: Shutterstock