A glitch in TikTok’s fund registration system has annoyed creators. Photo: Reuters
TikTok fund registration glitch draws complaints from rising stars who have not been paid in weeks
- A glitch in TikTok’s registration process has prevented sign-ups among some eligible accounts for the past few weeks
- TikTok says it is aware of the issue and is actively working on a fix that should be available in the next few days
