Workers assemble strollers at the Good Baby factory in Kunshan city on 17 October 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE
Workers assemble strollers at the Good Baby factory in Kunshan city on 17 October 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE
Tech

Kunshan orders daily Covid-19 tests as Shanghai’s outbreak shuts Apple suppliers’ China hub, straining fragile supply chains

  • All 2.1 million residents of Kunshan have been ordered to stay at home for the next four days, and be tested everyday for the Omicron variant of Covid-19
  • Factories in the city have been instructed to halt production since April 2, according to company statements

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Ann Cao
Ann Cao in Shanghai

Updated: 9:29pm, 8 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Workers assemble strollers at the Good Baby factory in Kunshan city on 17 October 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE
Workers assemble strollers at the Good Baby factory in Kunshan city on 17 October 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE