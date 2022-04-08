Workers assemble strollers at the Good Baby factory in Kunshan city on 17 October 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE
Kunshan orders daily Covid-19 tests as Shanghai’s outbreak shuts Apple suppliers’ China hub, straining fragile supply chains
- All 2.1 million residents of Kunshan have been ordered to stay at home for the next four days, and be tested everyday for the Omicron variant of Covid-19
- Factories in the city have been instructed to halt production since April 2, according to company statements
