Staff members of Beijing Public Transport hold signboards to remind passengers to show health QR codes at a bus stop in Beijing on May 17, 2022. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Beijing, fighting Omicron, adds identity info to transport passes to speed up checks of Covid-19 status
- The city plans to make the change by the end of the month, purportedly to alleviate bottlenecks caused by staff checking commuters’ health-code apps
- The move essentially extends real-name registration, previously only required for intercity travel, to transport within the city
