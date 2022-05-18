Staff members of Beijing Public Transport hold signboards to remind passengers to show health QR codes at a bus stop in Beijing on May 17, 2022. Photo: Xinhua
Staff members of Beijing Public Transport hold signboards to remind passengers to show health QR codes at a bus stop in Beijing on May 17, 2022. Photo: Xinhua
Tech

Coronavirus: Beijing, fighting Omicron, adds identity info to transport passes to speed up checks of Covid-19 status

  • The city plans to make the change by the end of the month, purportedly to alleviate bottlenecks caused by staff checking commuters’ health-code apps
  • The move essentially extends real-name registration, previously only required for intercity travel, to transport within the city

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 7:00pm, 18 May, 2022

