Hong Kong actor Andy Lau Tak-wah also apologised for the plagiarised content used on his video ad with carmaker Audi. Photo: Handout
German carmaker Audi, ad agency M&C Saatchi apologise for copyright infringement in video campaign with Hong Kong’s Andy Lau
- Audi blamed the infringement on a ‘lack of supervision and lax review’ of the M&C Saatchi-led campaign
- M&C Saatchi said ‘weak copyright awareness’ by the company’s Audi service team led to the controversy
