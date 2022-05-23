A woman walks past the headquarters for Didi Beijing on July 16, 2021. Photo: AP
Didi shareholders give green light for New York delisting after IPO saga sees US$60 billion in value evaporate
- Didi said that more than 96 per cent of shareholder votes cast were in favour of the delisting plan
- Ride hailing giant was put under an unprecedented Chinese cybersecurity investigation days after it forced its way to a US IPO
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A woman walks past the headquarters for Didi Beijing on July 16, 2021. Photo: AP