Cinema box office receipts hit 10-year low in China. Photo: AFP
Cinema box office receipts hit 10-year low in China. Photo: AFP
Cinema
Tech

China’s box office receipts hit 10-year low as ongoing Covid-19 restrictions produce a sad storyline for country’s cinemas

  • Analysts attributed the decline to Covid-19, which has affected cinema opening times and the scheduling of new films
  • The traditional film industry is also facing a growing challenge from internet companies such as Alibaba Pictures and Tencent Pictures

Yaling Jiang
Yaling Jiang in Shanghai

Updated: 9:30pm, 6 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Cinema box office receipts hit 10-year low in China. Photo: AFP
Cinema box office receipts hit 10-year low in China. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE