Cinema box office receipts hit 10-year low in China. Photo: AFP
China’s box office receipts hit 10-year low as ongoing Covid-19 restrictions produce a sad storyline for country’s cinemas
- Analysts attributed the decline to Covid-19, which has affected cinema opening times and the scheduling of new films
- The traditional film industry is also facing a growing challenge from internet companies such as Alibaba Pictures and Tencent Pictures
